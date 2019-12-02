CHAUMONT — A Sackets Harbor man faces charges after allegedly striking a 4-year-old child on the buttocks, which caused bruising, on Wednesday.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Andrew M. Hodge, 41, of 14237 Military Road, and charged him with acting in a manner injurious to a child and second-degree harassment at 1:16 p.m. Friday at 27411 Mill St.
Mr. Hodge was released and issued appearance tickets returnable to Lyme Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.