WATERTOWN — A Sackets Harbor woman was arrested this week and charged with welfare fraud after allegedly stealing nearly $20,000 in benefits.
Kristen A. Rigabar, 47, of Dodge Avenue in the village, was charged by Watertown City Police with third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, third-degree grand larceny and misuse of food stamps, food stamp program coupons, authorization cards and electronic access devices.
Between April 2017 and March 2022, Ms. Rigabar allegedly submitted five applications to the Jefferson County Department of Social Services. Information regarding the amount of income she received regularly is alleged to be false. She received $18,591 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to which she was not entitled, police said.
Ms. Rigabar was arrested at about 9 a.m. Thursday. She was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
The investigation was conducted by the county DSS investigations unit in conjunction with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
