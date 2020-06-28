WESTVILLE — A second man has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in the town that sent a man to the hospital with a leg wound.
Logan D. Lamb, age 22, of Fort Covington, was charged Friday by state police with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and third-degree grand larceny, all felonies, in connection with an incident in which a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the leg at a Heather Drive residence. The victim, who has not been identified by troopers, was treated at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and later transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Lamb was virtually arraigned and remanded to the Franklin County Jail on $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond. He is due back in town of Bangor court on June 29.
On Thursday, state police charged Derrick S. Smith, 40, of Malone, with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping in connection with the same incident. Smith was arraigned Thursday and committed to the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond pending a Monday reappearance in Bangor Town Court.
Troopers have yet to release addition information on the incident, saying the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the state police at 518-483-5000.
