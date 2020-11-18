NORFOLK — Following an investigation into an August burglary, state police made seven arrests this fall.
State police and Norfolk police allege a West Main Street residence was burglarized twice on Aug. 28, with subjects first forcing entry at about 5:30 p.m. At about 11:30 p.m. the subjects are alleged to have returned to the residence, forced entry again and assaulted a resident inside.
The subjects are believed to have been armed with weapons during both incidents, police said.
The resident was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and treated for lacerations to the face and head, two broken ribs and a collapsed lung.
The seven subjects were each charged with one count of first-degree burglary and one count of fourth-degree conspiracy.
Austin M. Mitchell, 19, and Schuyler G. Mitchell, 22, both of Massena, were remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, each in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, or $50,000 secured bond. The Mitchells were each additionally charged with a second count of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree conspiracy, due to their involvement in both incidents.
Sinclair D. Babb Jr., 21, of Massena, was remanded to county jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 secured bond.
An unidentified 18-year-old Massena woman was remanded to county jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail, or $30,000 secured bond.
Richard L. Schwartfigure Jr., 26, of Canton, was remanded to county jail without bail.
Nelson J. Feliz, 22, and Catherine N. Martin, 29, both of Massena, were released to probation supervision.
