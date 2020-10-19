MASSENA — Seven village residents were arrested Friday following a narcotics investigation by the Massena Village Police Department, St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security.
Daniel P. Robertson, 41, Joshua R. Hughes, 29, and Timothy A. Scott, 34, were each charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Mr. Robertson was released. Mr. Hughes and Mr. Scott were remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, after being arraigned in Massena Village Court.
Mark V. Perry, 31, Sammy Acevedo, 42, Eusebio C. Solano Jr., 34, and Joedi L. Foster, 27, were each charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree sale of a controlled substance.
All four were remanded to county jail.
Massena police report additional arrests are pending.
