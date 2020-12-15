GOUVERNEUR — Following an investigation earlier this year into what village police allege was suspicious activity, seven people have been formally indicted by the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.
According to a Tuesday night release from police, a search warrant was conducted Feb. 11 at 208 West Main St., where methamphetamine and methamphetamine making materials were allegedly found.
As a result, the county District Attorney’s Office handed down indictments for seven people this week.
Rosemary C. Moore, Logan M. Johns, Trevor L. Martin, Brian L. Friend, Dylan E.J. Miller, Desiree M. Wilmarth and Erica J. Jackson were all charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
Ms. Moore was additionally charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Mr. Johns and Ms. Wilmarth each received an additionally charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Each defendant was released on their own recognizance.
