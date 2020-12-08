WATERTOWN — City police confirmed Tuesday that a teenage boy who was stabbed Friday night has been released from the hospital.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue, Sr., said the 17-year-old, whose name will not be released due to his age, went into surgery at Samaritan Medical Center late Friday and was released Saturday.
The stabbing occurred during a fight that occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Friday at 845 Starbuck Ave., in the Starwood Apartments complex.
Although no arrests have been made yet, Detective Lt. Donoghue said police recovered the knife used in the incident, and police are still interviewing witnesses and those involved, many of which were also under the age of 18.
He said investigators are working closely with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, and the case may be taken to Family Court because most of the people involved are not adults.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call city police at 315-782-2233.
