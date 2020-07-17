MALONE — A convicted sex offender is facing multiple charges after he allegedly got into an altercation with a 15-year-old after offering to sell drugs to the teen and several friends.
Kevin R. Meade, 31, of Malone, was charged Thursday by Malone village police with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony; and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor; he had been charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal tampering, a misdemeanor; and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and two counts of disorderly conduct, both violations, in connection with the same incident.
The charges stem from a Tuesday altercation at the playground at Flanders Elementary School on East Main Street in the village. Police said their investigation showed Meade had approached a group playing basketball and offered to sell them drugs, an offer that sparked the altercation between Meade and the 15-year-old. Meade later approached the same group again and brandished a knife, police said.
Meade was taken into custody and transported to the Alice Hyde Medical Center for treatment of injuries he suffered in the fight, police said.
Meade, who was identified as homeless following his arrest on Wednesday, was arraigned on the charges before Malone Town Justice Charles Robert and released on his own recognizance “per the New York State Bail Reform,” police said in a news release. He is scheduled to return to Town Court on Sept. 15.
Just two days before the incident on the playground, Meade was charged with failure to register his address as a sex offender and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. Police said Meade had to be subdued by an “electronic control device.”
He was arraigned on those charges before Justice Robert and committed to the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $250 bail; he was released the next day after bail was posted.
In 2009, Meade was sentenced in Franklin County Court to two years in prison after having been convicted of third-degree rape for having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
(1) comment
He was under charged, and hence, could not be held on bail. This is not a failure of bail reform but an example of how untrained NY Justices can miss the mark.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.