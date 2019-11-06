EVANS MILLS — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in its investigation into a shooting on Saturday at the Eagle Ridge Village Apartments complex that left two people injured.
As the investigation is continuing, the sheriff’s office said in a news release that investigators have identified numerous persons of interest and have recovered evidence involved in the shooting, including firearms.
Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to reports of a general disturbance in the area of the apartments, located off Route 342 in the town of LeRay. As they were en route, a shooting between two men in their 20s occurred.
The sheriff’s office is asking “anyone with direct, first-hand knowledge of the shooting, specifically those who were in the immediate vicinity and saw those involved,” to contact investigators, according to the release.
Both men involved, who were acquainted on some level, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one has been arrested in the incident.
An unidentified sheriff’s deputy responding to the disturbance was within earshot of the gunfire, but the shooting already stopped when the deputy arrived.
The deputy provided medical assistance to a victim with a gunshot wound while a crowd of more than 100 people, including those involved in the shooting, fled the scene on foot and in vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.
Additional deputies, state troopers, Watertown police officers and West Carthage police provided security and crowd control at the scene.
Investigators do not think the public is in danger. More information may be released when appropriate, they said.
Anyone with information in the case can reach the sheriff’s office at (315) 786- 2601 or through private message on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page at JeffCoSheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.