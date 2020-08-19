WATERTOWN — A suspect was in custody on Wednesday evening after his gun accidentally went off during a foot chase through a section of Public Square during rush hour.
Det. Perry Golden with the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force said the incident began about 6 p.m. when police were chasing the suspect from Public Square through the Top of the Square plaza parking lot when the suspect threw his weapon and a single shot rang out.
No one was hurt and the suspect was apprehended without further incident. An hour later, police were still at the scene investigating whether a maroon Jeep Patriot in the parking lot was hit by the stray bullet.
Witnesses described a tense situation in which they saw police with guns their guns drawn and yelling at the suspect to get on the ground.
The identity of suspect was not released. He had not been arrested by 7 p.m., but the gun was recovered, Det. Golden said. Few other details also were not released on Wednesday night.
The detective said a press statement with more information would be released on Thursday morning.
“A number” of people were in the vicinity of the parking lot when the incident occurred, Det. Golden said.
A witness, who declined to identify himself, said he had just walked out of Bistro 108 on Court Street when he saw a commotion.
“Oh, I said, ‘there’s three guys with guns running after a guy,’” before deciding to call Jefferson County 911 dispatch about what he was seeing, the man said.
The man wasn’t sure what was going on. He saw the men running from the direction of Washington Street and down Arsenal Street before going out of view near Top of the Square and then hearing “a very, very soft gunshot.”
Three women were inside a nail salon in the plaza when they, too, saw a disturbance with a man running after another man along the building that houses ABC50.
The man chasing the other one yelled for him to get on the ground, the women said. One of the witnesses said she saw the suspect “throw something to the side” while he was going to the ground.
The women said they weren’t scared during the incident, but they were nervous with “anxiety” because they didn’t know what was going on.
Yellow caution tape cordoned off the Jeep in the parking lot Wednesday evening and a black gun holster laid a few feet from the vehicle while investigators were trying to figure out exactly how the gun went off and whether the Jeep was hit by the stray bullet, or by the gun itself. A small mark was visible on the passenger side near the windshield.
Police said the vehicle was not involved in the foot chase and belonged to someone who had parked it in the parking lot earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.