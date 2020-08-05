LOWVILLE — A video circulating social media of a four-year-old allegedly using an e-cigarette has resulted in the arrest of a Minnesota woman.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Helen M. Nelson, 18, of Rice, Minn., was charged Monday at a residence on Crestview Drive in the town of Watson with endangering the welfare of a child as a result of the incident.
An investigation conducted by sheriff’s deputies revealed Ms. Nelson allegedly provided the children with the e-cigarette and posted a video of the child using it to social media. Sheriff’s deputies investigated the social media post upon it being reported.
Ms. Nelson was released with an appearance ticket to answer the charge at a later date.
