CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up last week in St. Lawrence County Court:
Jesse J. Johnson, 39, of Lacona, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, and an ignition interlock violation, a misdemeanor.
The indictment alleges that on Feb. 4, Mr. Johnson stole a motor vehicle and drove it while under the influence of a drug.
Mr. Johnson was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2017.
Matthew A. Brouse, 34, of Potsdam, is charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, fourth-degree criminal mischief, a felony, two counts of petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.
The indictment alleges that on Dec. 17, Mr. Brouse broke into a store and stole piercings and tattoo ink.
