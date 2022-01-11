BOMBAY — A St. Lawrence County legislator pleaded guilty this week to a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge, stemming from a December motor vehicle crash in Bombay.
Anthony J. Arquiett, D–Helena, entered the guilty plea Tuesday afternoon in Bombay Town Court. He was arrested by St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Dec. 4 following a two-car collision that night.
Charges related to cocaine possession were also dropped as part of the plea deal. He was facing felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, in addition to failure to keep right, a traffic violation.
Acting Franklin County District Attorney Jonathan J. Miller agreed with the terms of the plea deal during Mr. Arquiett’s Tuesday appearance.
Sentencing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. April 5.
According to Mr. Miller, the state is not seeking incarceration at April’s sentencing, but a term of probation and restitution, based on the court’s recommendations. The probation term, through Franklin County’s probation department, would be for no more than three years.
Additionally, Mr. Arquiett needs to complete a victim impact panel, an impaired driver program, and will have his license suspended for six months. He’ll be required to have an ignition interlock device on his vehicle.
Mr. Miller said Mr. Arquiett is taking part in a treatment program through St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment in Malone.
Mr. Arquiett’s attorney, Edward F. Narrow of Canton, said this incident was his client’s first offense and felt the court had settled on a fair outcome.
“He has no prior convictions whatsoever, this is his first incident with law enforcement,” Mr. Narrow said. “I think it was a fair resolution.”
Mr. Arquiett remains a sitting member of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
