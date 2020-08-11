LOWVILLE — An employee at a developmental disabilities residential facility was charged by state police last week after she allegedly pushed a male resident, causing him to fall into a bookcase and later be taken to a hospital with internal injuries.
According to a release from state police, Deborah A. Cannan, 63, of Lowville, who’s an individualized residential alternative worker at the facility at 5331 Dayan St., allegedly pushed the male resident on Friday, Aug. 7, during an argument.
The resident was taken by ambulance to the Lewis County Emergency Room for internal injuries. Ms. Cannan was charged by state police with second-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent physically disabled person and third-degree assault.
She was issued a ticket to appear in village court on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
