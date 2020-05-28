State troopers arrested more than 200 people on driving while intoxicated charges during a special traffic enforcement period over Memorial Day Weekend.
According to a news release issued Wednesday, state police issued more than 8,900 tickets over the holiday weekend. During the enforcement period, which started on Friday, May 22, the state increased patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints to deter and identify impaired drivers.
As a result, 203 people were arrested for DWI, and 457 crashes were investigated, which injured 11 people. State police responded to two fatal crashes during the weekend.
Of the 8,907 tickets issued, 3,332 were for speeding, 121 for distracted driving, 420 for seat-belt violations and 109 for move-over law. In the north country, 11 people were arrested for DWI, and 144 tickets were issued for speeding.
Last year’s Memorial Day enforcement period resulted in 13,693 tickets and 225 people being arrested for DWI.
