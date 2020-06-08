HAMMOND — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen boat and trailer.
On June 3, the boat and trailer were reported stolen from a boat storage lot in the town of Hammond.
The boat, a black 16-foot Lund with a 50 HP Mercury motor, was attached to a trailer, pictured above.
It was stolen sometime during the winter after Jan. 22.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Brandi Ashley with state police in Ogdensburg at 518-873-2776.
