State police are seeing a spike in reports of people being scammed after answering ads for purebred puppies for sale.
According to state police, some victims are losing hundreds of dollars from the scam. There are reports of a single trooper receiving nearly 10 calls about the scam in recent weeks, resulting in state police cautioning the public.
Victims report that the suspected scammers provide a photo of the breed for sale and then arrange a deposit to be paid. Once the deposit is clear, the buyer is provided an address that does not exist — a phony address that most recently has been in St. Lawrence County. The majority of the victims have been from the Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo area, and many saw the ads on a website in Syracuse.
State police are cautioning the public to look for if the deposit is requested on apps such as Zelle or CashApp. All communication with the scammer will likely take place via text message. Where to pick up the puppy likely won’t be given until payment is made. The scammer will likely send stock photos of whatever breed the buyer is looking for, like a Labrador retriever, Boston terrier or French bulldog. The American Kennel Club offers the following tips on what to avoid when looking for a reputable breeder:
— No phone calls. The seller prefers to handle communication by email and not the phone. A reputable breeder will always communicate with you via phone or video chat (if not in person) before selling you a puppy. Fraudulent sellers are oftentimes outside of the U.S. and may be hiding their phone number by only communicating by email or text message.
— Copycat or stock photos. Photos of the dog or ad text can be found on multiple websites. Search for the text in the listing to see if the seller copied and pasted it from another site.
— Sketchy payment. The seller asks for wiring of money or payment by gift cards. Be aware that if you choose a non-secure method of payment, it is highly unlikely that you will get your money back. Avoid paying a stranger using apps such as Venmo, as it is harder to get your money back if you don’t get what you paid for. Paying by credit card or PayPal are typically the safest options.
— Price is too good to be true. Research the prices for the breed you are considering ahead of time. Purebred dogs sold at deeply discounted prices are typically frauds. If the seller says they register their dogs with a specific organization, you can call the organization to confirm.
