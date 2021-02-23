CANTON — State police in St. Lawrence County conducted an underage drinking operation Sunday at 10 businesses that sell alcohol.
Plainclothes troopers and underage operatives visited the establishments, which included gas station convenience stores and grocery stores throughout the county. The underage operatives were instructed not to lie about their age and show their real IDs when asked.
Of the 10 establishments checked for compliance, two were cited for selling alcohol to people under 21.
Stockholm’s Town Line Market, Route 11C, was cited, with 29-year-old Natalie A. Burnett, of Brasher Falls, arrested for selling alcohol to an underage person. She was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage under Section 65 of the state Alcohol Beverage Control Law. She was released on an appearance ticket.
At Fefee’s Market on West Main Street in Norfolk, 21-year-old Gabriel J. Goodspeed, of Norfolk, was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage under Section 65 of the state Alcohol Beverage Control Law. He was released on an appearance ticket.
The eight other businesses that were compliant during the operation were: The Corner Store, Route 37C, Massena; Stewart’s Shop, Route 11C, Winthrop; Lamphere’s Market, Route 11B, Hopkinton; Valero, Elm Street, Potsdam; 7-Eleven, South Main Street, Norwood; Hometown Market and Deli, Spring Street, Norwood; Sharlow’s Service Station, Route 37, Waddington; and LaVigne’s IGA, Lincoln Avenue, Waddington.
