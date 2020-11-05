SCHROEPPEL — State police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred Wednesday at a business on Route 264.
According to state police, at about 9:30 p.m., a white male entered the Phoenix Fastrac, 343 Route 264, in the town of Schroeppel.
The store closes at 10 p.m. and there was a female clerk working at this time, according to police. The male approached the cashier’s counter and displayed a black colored handgun to the clerk and demanded money from the cash register and the safe.
The male suspect left on foot toward the village of Phoenix on Route 264 with an undisclosed amount of cash and rolled change, according to police.
The male is described as being about six feet tall, average build, wearing black sweatpants, a light-gray colored Adidas brand zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black colored baseball hat with an unknown red colored logo and tan colored work boots.
If anyone recognizes the suspect in the security surveillance photo or has information regarding this robbery, please contact state police BCI at 315-366-6000.
