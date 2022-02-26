MALONE — State police were called to Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone for two separate instances of visitors attempting to bring contraband into the facility.
State police said they were requested at the correctional facility at approximately 10 a.m. on Feb. 19.
Kenya Mede, 19, of Brooklyn, was found to be in possession of a Tac Force folding knife in her purse.
State police charged Mede with first-degree promoting prison contraband.
On the following day, state police were called again to Upstate Correctional Facility at 1:42 p.m. regarding another alleged attempt to bring contraband into the facility.
According to police, Desinee J. Smith, 26, of Laurelton, was found to have two balloons containing a leafy substance testing positive for synthetic cannabinoids in her possession.
State police charged Smith, with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and first-degree promoting prison contraband.
