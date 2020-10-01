MALONE — State police are seeking help from the public in the investigation of a stolen boat.
Police report that sometime between Sept. 23 and 27, a 1986 Boston Whaler boat with wood trim was stolen from a residence along Route 37 in the town of Malone, just outside the village limits.
The boat is equipped with a 135 hp Evinrude outboard motor and was on a Continental aluminum boat trailer. At the time of the theft, the boat was covered by a grey vinyl cover.
Police believe the boat and trailer may have been initially towed by an all-terrain vehicle from its parked location through a gravel trail leading to either County Route 51 or Wheeler Road in the town of Malone where transport was continued by a waiting motor vehicle. Anyone with information on the theft of this boat and trailer is asked to contact Investigator Daniel W. Manor Jr., SP Malone at 518-873-2777.
