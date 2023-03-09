WATERTOWN — State police are looking for help identifying two people caught on camera using fake $100 bills at Walmart stores in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.
Police did not say when the counterfeit bills were used, but a timestamp on the photo shows Dec. 14, 2022 in one image.
