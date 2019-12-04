WATERTOWN — State police are looking to identify three people who are alleged to have stolen items from Walmart.
Three news releases were issued by state police on Monday, seeking the public’s assistance in separate larceny cases.
The first release alleges a larceny occurred on Nov. 24, at the Walmart on State Route 3 in Watertown. State police included a surveillance photo of what appears to be a woman leaving the store. What the person stole was not disclosed in the release.
The second alleged larceny occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 26, at the same Walmart. A woman is alleged to have used the self-checkout area and then left the store without paying for $36.80 worth of merchandise.
The third larceny at the same Walmart occurred around 7:40 p.m. Nov. 29. A release said an individual left the store without paying for $29 worth of merchandise.
Anyone who can identify the individuals are asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000.
