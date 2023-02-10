WATERTOWN — State police in Watertown are attempting to identify an individual whose image was captured on a surveillance camera in connection to a grand larceny investigation.
State police said in a news release that the individual entered Runnings in Watertown and was allegedly seen taking several clothing items in addition to a gas-powered mini chain saw, and exited the store without paying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.