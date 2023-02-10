0211_wdj_runnings suspect_1.jpg

State police are seeking the public’s help identifying this individual. The individual allegedly stole over $1,200 worth of merchandise. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — State police in Watertown are attempting to identify an individual whose image was captured on a surveillance camera in connection to a grand larceny investigation.

State police said in a news release that the individual entered Runnings in Watertown and was allegedly seen taking several clothing items in addition to a gas-powered mini chain saw, and exited the store without paying.

