State police seeks public’s help in identifying woman who allegedly stole $20
WATERTOWN — A woman allegedly took $20 from a check-out machine in LeRay after the person in front of her forgot the cash back she requested.
State police in Watertown is investigating an alleged larceny at a Walmart store on State Route 11 in LeRay, a release on Monday said.
On Oct. 4, a complainant reported to police that she used a self-checkout at the store and she requested $20 in cash back. The complainant said she accidently left the cash in the machine, and the customer behind her retrieved it and made no attempt to turn it into a Walmart employee, the release said.
If anyone can identify the individual in the security photo, they are asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000. All information will be kept confidential, the release said.
