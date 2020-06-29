Following its annual Speed Week campaign, state police announced troopers issued 24,980 total traffic tickets statewide from June 11 to 17, down from 25,097 total tickets issued during the June 2019 campaign.
The campaign targeted drivers observed to be speeding or exhibiting unsafe driving behaviors, including distracted driving and violations of the state’s Move Over law.
Troopers issued 13,131 tickets for speeding, 574 for distracted driving, 294 for Move Over law violations and arrested 186 people for drunk or impaired driving. State Police also responded to 158 personal injury crashes, including three fatal crashes.
In the north country, state police issued 422 speeding tickets, made 10 driving while intoxicated arrests, made 23 distracted driving citations and 83 child restraint or seat belt citations, and issued 4 tickets for violations of the Move Over law, which requires motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing emergency vehicles that are stopped in or on the side of the road.
Troopers supplemented regular patrols statewide, including the use of unmarked patrol vehicles to better locate drivers talking or texting on handheld devices. These unmarked vehicles blend in with every day traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated, state police report.
