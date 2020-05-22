State police and local law enforcement are increasing patrols Memorial Day weekend in a effort to curb drunk, impaired and reckless driving.
The STOP-DWI enforcement period started on Friday and will run through Tuesday, May 26.
Last year on Memorial Day weekend, troopers arrested 225 people for drinking and driving, resulting in 134 personal-injury crashes investigated and four deaths. In 2018, drunk driving killed 295 people and injured 5,340 others in the state, according to state police, citing the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research.
This year, drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols. Troopers will be using marked state police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of the crackdown. A release from the state said the CITE vehicles blend in with traffic but are unmistakable for emergency vehicles once their lights are activated.
“As we take time this Memorial Day to honor those who died in service to our county, we remind motorists to make safety the top priority,” state police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said in the release. “If your holiday plans include alcohol, please arrange for a safe ride home.”
