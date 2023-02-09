LOWVILLE — A warranted search was conducted at the Lowville Police Department at the end of last week by the state police Special Investigations Unit.
William Duffy, director of public information for state police, confirmed the search took place but wouldn’t share details because it is an ongoing investigation.
To prevent any question of impropriety being that she works closely with local law enforcement, including the Lowville Police Department, Lewis County District Attorney Leanne K. Moser preemptively removed herself from any involvement with the case.
The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office has been designated the special prosecutor if charges are filed.
WWNY-TV 7 News reported that the coordinator for the STOP-DWI program in the county, Matthew Morrow, said he had been asked for documents by state investigators and that he “provided them with everything that was requested.”
According to the county’s 2023 budget, the village police have been receiving about $3,000 annually since 2021 for anti-drunken driving efforts which can include a range of actions from educational outreach programs to extra patrols for key times or locations.
Mr. Morrow, who is also the county probation department director, and village attorney James Burrows could not be reached on Thursday.
Mayor Joseph Beagle said in a Thursday morning call that he would not comment until the investigation is completed.
The police department’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that will end in May is $567,000. It was about $509,000 in the 2021-22 budget. The STOP-DWI money is not included in the budget, which is overseen and allocated by the village board.
Village Police Chief Randy Roggie did not respond to calls on Wednesday or Thursday.
