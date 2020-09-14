STOCKHOLM — A Stockholm woman was arrested by state police on Friday after she allegedly entered a garage and took bags full of redeemable bottles and cans.
According to a release from state police, Jennifer L. Woodward, 43, of Stockholm, went into a garage on Old Market Road, Stockholm, and removed garbage bags of redeemable bottles and cans. Ms. Woodward was found shortly after the alleged theft at Laneuville’s Recycling Center, 301 E Orvis St., Massena, returning the recyclables she took from the garage.
Ms. Woodward was charged with one count of third-degree burglary in connection with the incident. She was arraigned virtually by the Town of Rossie Court and released on her own recognizance. Ms. Woodward is to reappear in the Stockholm Town Court at a later, unspecified date.
