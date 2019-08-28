The New York State STOP-DWI program will run through Sept. 2.
Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, local law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drunken driving. The state will increase messages about the dangers of driving impaired and increase the number of officers on the road.
Over the 2016 Labor Day holiday period, there were 433 crash fatalities nationwide. Of the fatal crashes, more than one third, 36 percent, involved drivers who were drunk, and 25 percent involved drivers with blood alcohol content almost twice the legal limit.
