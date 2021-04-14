POTSDAM — University Police at SUNY Potsdam are investigating a sexual assault reported Wednesday morning, according to a campus emergency notification issued shortly before 12:30 p.m.
The sexual assault of a student was reported to have occurred in Lehman Park, which is located along the Raquette River, off Pierrepont Avenue at the southwest corner of campus.
A faculty member reported concerns about the student’s wellbeing, according to the alert, and contacted University Police. The student was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for medical treatment, with support from St. Lawrence Valley Renewal House, a sexual violence crisis center based in Canton.
As of 1 p.m., the alleged perpetrator was still being sought, according to a university spokesperson.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact University Police at 315-267-2222, use the university’s anonymous reporting form or use a campus blue light phone or emergency red phone.
The incident follows a wave of campus sexual assault conversations that began last week.
Students marched from the Ives Park intersection toward SUNY Potsdam’s Satterlee Hall on April 7, with about 30 people rallying against campus sexual misconduct. Allegations against SUNY Potsdam faculty members and students surfaced on Facebook and Instagram over the weekend of April 2, and concerns about the university’s Title IX procedure drew students downtown and dozens more to virtual forums.
The university has since pledged to launch “an immediate and thorough investigation of all past reported incidents of sexual harassment and assault.” A Title IX Task Force has also been established, headed by Interim Chief Diversity Officer Claudia J. Ford.
“A key goal of this work will be to review our case coordination and processes on issues related to Title IX, to better understand how incidents reported to our campus are reviewed, investigated and addressed, following federal and state law,” a Tuesday statement from the university reads.
Resources are available for survivors of sexual violence, harassment and other traumas. Renewal House can be reached at 315-379-9845. The National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline is 1-800-656-4673.
SUNY Potsdam-specific resources are posted to the university’s website.
