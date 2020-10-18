ADAMS CENTER — Leonard A. Rubyor was walking out to his tree stand for opening day of muzzleloader season Saturday when he noticed an orange glow piercing in the dark, right in the direction of where he was headed.
State police, the sheriff’s office and the Smithville fire department were on the scene early on Saturday, coming after a hunting blind burned to the ground on a farm near the corner of County Route 63 and County Route 66. The man who has used the blind for 20 years, Mr. Rubyor, has been worried that something was going to happen as he said this wasn’t the first time flammables were used on his stand.
Three days ago, Mr. Rubyor went out to the land, which a friend of his owns and lets him hunt, to prepare for opening. He made the roughly quarter-mile trek through a field and to his hunting blind, which stands around 16 feet in a tree line and holds a square, eight foot insulated and enclosed box on top. When he got there, he said he noticed something had been poured on the tree stand, and it smelled like oil. So he decided to get a surveillance camera and put it inside the blind. On Friday, the eve of opening day, he put a metal propane heater in the blind, knowing the morning was going to be cold.
By Saturday morning, when he walked out there at around 5:30 a.m. for the first hunt, the blind was at the end stages of its total-loss burn. There were still a few flames and some smoke, and the stand holding the blind was still up, but the blind itself was ash. The camera and heater were gone, as well as the second padlock that he had put on the door.
A sheriff’s deputy responded to County Route 66 at around 7 a.m. and made the walk to Mr. Rubyor’s stand to find it burned to the ground. Two firefighters would end up coming to spray the smoldering wood and flames, and then a state trooper came out as well. Neighbors, who said they didn’t see or hear anything overnight, came and were stunned, but they found a silver lining in that it didn’t happen two weeks ago when it was much drier.
The sheriff’s office is looking into the incident, but Mr. Rubyor knows it’s extremely difficult to investigate fires that were most likely set intentionally. He said he has his suspicions of who might have lit the stand on fire, but he doesn’t want to speculate, and he doesn’t know why anyone would do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.