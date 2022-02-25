GOUVERNEUR — John J. “Scooter” Wetmore, owner of Serendipity Bar, was at his usual place in the DJ booth on Feb. 13 when 39-year-old Andrew D. Johnston Sr. was involved in a short fight. Mr. Johnston was found dead in an apartment about 12 hours later.
“I didn’t know it happened until we closed,” Mr. Wetmore said Thursday afternoon.
Feb. 13 was a good night at the 9 William St. club that has been struggling since it reopened after a 19-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Wetmore said.
After the bar closed at 2 a.m. Mr. Wetmore was counting up the night’s take when his staff told him of the clash.
Serendipity is filled with surveillance cameras. Mr. Wetmore went to his computer and called up one of the two cameras pointed at the pool table, which is where the fight occurred.
“We wouldn’t consider it a fight,” Mr. Wetmore said. “A fight is when you have 20 people in the parking lot.”
In the surveillance video, which Mr. Wetmore said he had given to police but did not feel he could release to news outlets, Mr. Johnston can be see talking with his friend Jonathan Blair by the pool table. There are at least 20 people in several groups around the pool table. In one of those groups, Mr. Wetmore pointed out the assailant. The man, who is clearly identifiable, had been in the bar since 8:15 that night. Mr. Wetmore said.
At 1:35 a.m. he walked over to Mr. Blair, exchanged a few words and then pushed Mr. Blair with one hand to the shoulder.
The two exchanged a few more words and then the assailant launched a roundhouse right hand and hit Mr. Blair on the cheek. Mr. Blair was falling away from the punch and did not appear to be hit too hard. He was knocked back but did not fall down.
Mr. Johnston stepped forward and pushed the assailant back with both hands. The assailant then tackled Mr. Johnston who fell straight backwards landing hard on his back. Several people jumped in and pulled the assailant off Mr. Johnston and restrained him. Mr. Johnston got up almost immediately and stood with his hands in his pockets observing the scrum that was moving the assailant toward the door.
Mr. Johnston stayed in the bar for a while before leaving.
“He walked out the door and turned right towards Main Street,” Mr. Wetmore said.
At about 1 p.m. that day, Mr. Blair found Mr. Johnston dead in an apartment where the two men stayed that night.
Danylle A. Gertsel, the mother of Mr. Johnston’s three children, said she was told that an autopsy revealed that Mr. Johnston died of a lacerated spleen due to a fractured rib and that toxicology reports have not been completed.
The Gouverneur Police Department said in a press release that was released nine days after the incident that the final results of the autopsy are pending.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said Thursday that he could not release any “evidentiary details” of the investigation but did say that the investigation started the next day.
“Law enforcement was involved the very next day once the individual was found deceased,” Mr. Pasqua said. “It was just not really made public or the news had not spread. It is not like there was a delay in the investigation. Gouverneur police were on top of it from the beginning.”
Mr. Pasqua said that police had viewed the video from inside the bar and that they have been conducting interviews based on identifications made from the video.
Mr. Pasqua would not say if there is a suspect.
Ms. Gerstel said she was frustrated that it took the police nine days to let news outlets and the public know about the investigation into Mr. Johnston’s death.
“Why so long, why has it been so quiet?” she asked. “We want answers, no matter what they are.”
Mr. Wetmore said that the assailant has been barred for life from Serendipity.
Gouverneur Police Chief Laurina M. Greenhill was not available for comment Thursday.
