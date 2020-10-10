After a month of searching, police tracked down the suspect of a Queens murder in Watertown this week.
A New Jersey resident charged with murdering a 23-year-old man inside a Queens public housing building is accused of shooting the victim while the two were fighting over a teenage girl, police said Friday.
Patshawn McMitchell, 24, of Elizabeth, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and weapons possession in the Sept. 8 slaying of Dahmel Miller inside the Queensbridge Houses.
McMitchell was also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, menacing, criminal contempt and harassment for allegedly shooting Miller in front of the teen, who sources say was romantically involved with both men.
Miller, of Fort Greene, Brooklyn, was on the first floor of the Vernon Blvd. building near 40th Ave. in Long Island City about 9:30 p.m. when McMitchell shot him in the stomach and buttocks. Miller stumbled up the stairs to the third floor before collapsing, police said.
Medics rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, but he could not be saved.
McMitchell was ordered held without bail Friday at arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.