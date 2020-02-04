WATERTOWN — A Syracuse man faces several charges after allegedly smacking, chocking and threatening a woman with a knife on Friday.
City police arrested Jhamel D. Corriders, 32, of 501 Catherine St., apt. 210, Syracuse, and charged him with felony first-degree criminal contempt, felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation, misdemeanor second-degree menacing, misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment, a violation at 2:40 p.m. at 207 Wealtha Ave.
Police said Mr. Corridors violated a stay away order of protection when he struck, choked and threatened the protected party Sierra Eiland, with a knife in her home. After Mr. Corridors placed Ms. Eiland in a choke hold, she allegedly rolled onto her one-year-old daughter.
Mr. Corridors was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in city court. He was previously convicted of third-degree assault on Sept. 18.
