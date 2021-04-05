WATERTOWN — State police have accused a Syracuse man of creating fake barcodes to pay lower prices for products at Home Depot stores across Central and Northern New York, including the Watertown location.
According to a news release from state police, troopers on Saturday arrested Jeffrey G. Gordon, 37, of Syracuse, and charged him with three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.
According to police, the Home Depot Loss Prevention Office in Camillus, Onondaga County, contacted state troopers after discovering that Mr. Gordon had been creating barcodes for low-price items and scanning them at various store self-checkouts in place of more expensive merchandise.
According to a state police investigation, Mr. Gordon had used this tactic 28 times between November 2020 and February of this year at stores in Dewitt, Camillus, Clay, Cicero, Auburn and Watertown. Across all stores, Mr. Gordon stole about $10,000 worth of merchandise.
Mr. Gordon was arrested and taken to the state police precinct in North Syracuse and given appearance tickets for his charges, returnable to the various town, village and city courts across the state where police say he committed the thefts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.