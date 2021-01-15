SYRACUSE — A Syracuse man is facing federal charges in connection with his involvement in last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol building, according to the FBI in Syracuse.
Albert A. Ciarpelli, 56, was charged Tuesday with federal misdemeanors of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
According to documents filed this week in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, the FBI in Syracuse was notified Jan. 8 of Mr. Ciarpelli’s alleged involvement in the Capitol riots that left five people dead.
On Jan. 6, thousands of supporters of President Donald J. Trump breached the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of the Electoral College votes, which ultimately confirmed President-elect Joseph R. Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
National media outlets descended on the Capitol building to document the event, capturing photos of rioters who did not hide their faces. In photos published online at syracuse.com, according to a statement of facts in support of a criminal complaint, law enforcement identified Mr. Ciarpelli as one of the rioters seen in the photos.
The statement says Mr. Ciarpelli’s face can be “clearly” seen, as he was not wearing a mask or head covering. A comparison of his driver’s license photo confirmed Mr. Ciarpelli as the man in the images.
Also according to the statement, it’s said that Mr. Ciarpelli’s 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck was photographed traveling southbound through Binghamton along Interstate 81 on Jan. 5, the day before the riots. His vehicle was again photographed traveling northbound through Binghamton along I-81 on Jan. 7, the day after the riots.
Mr. Ciarpelli is one of dozens who are slowly being identified and charged in connection with the riots.
He was released from custody after his arraignment in federal court Wednesday.
