BYRAM, N.J. — The teen allegedly involved in the shooting death of a Fort Drum soldier last month will be heading to New Jersey on Thursday to answer to the charges.
Byram Police Chief Kenneth Burke confirmed Wednesday that the unidentified 16-year-old boy will be extradited to New Jersey on Thursday, where he will be placed in a detention center in Morris County, N.J.
The teen, whose identity has not been made public because he’s a minor, has been in a detention center in upstate New York.
The teen and another Fort Drum soldier, Pvt. Jamaal Mellish, 23, are accused of abducting Cpl. Hayden A. Harris, 20, in Glen Park and driving him some 300 miles in the corporal’s 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup to Byram Township, N.J., after the soldiers had apparently argued about swapping vehicles.
It’s still unclear why they drove Cpl. Harris that far to Byram, where he was shot in the head and left half-buried in the snow in a wooded field. The connection between the teen and Mellish also remains unclear.
Fort Drum reported Cpl. Harris missing on Dec. 17 and his body was discovered the next day.
The teen faces juvenile charges in New Jersey. The Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to request that the court formally charges the teen as an adult, Chief Burke said.
“That’s what I believe the prosecutor’s office will try to do,” Chief Burke said.
The teen’s accomplice is already in New Jersey, where he has already appeared twice before a Sussex County Superior judge in a video conference.
On Jan. 6, Mellish, formerly from Brooklyn, was extradited to New Jersey.
His case will be going before a grand jury in New Jersey as soon as New Jersey courts can reopen because of the pandemic, court officials said. The Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office is prosecuting the case.
Mellish appeared via Zoom on Wednesday for a detention hearing in Sussex Superior Court to determine whether he could be released from prison while he waits his trial, said his attorney, Ed Weinstock, an Atlantic City trial attorney retained by the private’s family.
But Judge Louis Sceusi ruled that Mellish must remain in the Morris County Correctional Facility. The case was adjourned until March 10.
Mr. Weinstock said he had “no other comment right now.”
Mellish faces first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree kidnapping resulting in death, second-degree unlawful possession of weapons involving a handgun, second-degree possession of weapons for unlawful purposes and third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution involving concealment/destruction of evidence.
The teen faces first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and weapons charges.
Cpl. Harris, a member of C Troop, 1-89 Calvary, Fort Drum, was posthumously promoted to the corporal rank and awarded the Army Commendation Medal.
Cpl. Harris, of Guys, Tenn., joined the Army in March 2019 and was assigned to Fort Drum that July.
Mellish was originally from Jamaica, where he played football in high school. Later, he migrated to Brooklyn and attended high school in New York City, according to the Conan Daily News. He also attended ASA College in Brooklyn, playing on its soccer team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.