NORWOOD — Village police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a house burglary that happened in Norwood.
On May 17, police say a small group entered a home while the residents were away. They are accused of stealing jewelry, alcohol and other property, including more than $1,000 cash. Police have recovered everything except the cash.
Police say the 16-year-old was charged as an adult with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies.
The teen was arraigned Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court’s youth part in front of Judge Andrew S. Moses and ordered released under the supervision of probation with orders to reappear on a later date.
“The investigation is continuing and further arrests are expected soon,” Norwood police officer in charge Shawn J. Wells said.
