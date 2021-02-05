LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office lodged felony sex crime charges Friday against three men stemming from three separate allegations.
Thomas A. Roy, 30, of Glenfield, was charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of misdemeanor second-degree sexual abuse and four counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor.
The alleged sexual abuse of a child took place from February 2020 until Jan. 19 of this year, according to the news release on the arrest.
No further details were provided.
Roy was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued for the victim.
Christopher Larkins, 24, of Adams, was charged with third-degree rape, misdemeanor third-degree conspiracy and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the sheriff’s office news release, Larkins allegedly had non-consensual sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl in the town of Watson on River Road while another 17-year-old child was present at about 3 a.m. Sept. 26.
The unnamed 17-year-old was also charged with second-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and fifth-degree conspiracy, all misdemeanors for their alleged involvement in the incident, the report said.
Ryan L. Watson, 21, formerly of Boonville, was charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse for a 2017 incident in the town of Leyden.
He allegedly made “sexual contact” with a child, according to the sheriff’s office news release on the incident.
Watson has been incarcerated at the state prison in Marcy on a first-degree sexual abuse conviction since June 2019, serving a four-year sentence.
He was arraigned on the current charge in Lewis County Court and “held” on $5,000 bail before being released to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to be returned to prison.
