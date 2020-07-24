POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies made three arrests after executing a search warrant at a Haig Road address in the town this week.
At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies, Canton police, members of the county Drug Task Force, state police and Homeland Security Investigations located about 40 grams of crack cocaine, packaging material, scales and $3,100 in U.S. currency during a search at the residence.
James A. Delosh, 54, a resident of the Haig Road address, Marah S. Butterfield, 29, of Massena, and Taj M. Fisher, 29, of New York City, were each charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
All three individuals were arraigned in Oswegatchie Town Court. Mr. Delosh and Ms. Butterfield were released on appearance tickets, and Mr. Fisher was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail and held on a state parole warrant.
