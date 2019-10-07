Three charged with DWI

The following are charged with DWI and related offenses:
Janine C. Jenkins, 44, of Watertown, was charged by state police at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in Watertown.
Her blood alcohol content was not reported. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication.
Christopher J. Larkins, 30, of Clayton, was charged by state police at 7:35 a.m. Sunday on Whiskey Street in the town of Orleans.
His blood alcohol content was not reported. He was previously convicted of a DWI in the last 10 years, making his recent charge a felony.
Matthew E. Hunter, 38, of Alexandria Bay, was charged by state police at 12:07 a.m., Monday, on Route 12 in the town of Alexandria.
His blood alcohol content was not provided.
