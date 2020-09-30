MALONE — Three people face charges after allegedly stealing more than $300 in merchandise from Walmart on State Street.
State police Monday charged Khye J. Charleston, 26, of St. Regis Falls, and Alyssa M. Laflesh, 29, of Bombay, with third-degree burglary. Troopers said the pair had both previously been banned from Walmart for prior arrests for shoplifting. Ryan M. Avery, 31, of Constable, was charged with petit larceny.
Troopers said the trio stole a total of $314.79 in merchandise from Walmart in the alleged incident.
Ms. Charleston and Ms. Laflesh were arraigned in Malone Town Court and released on their recognizance with orders to re-appear in court at a later date. Mr. Avery was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Town Court.
