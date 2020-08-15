MALONE — Three Malone residents are facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Route 11 in the town on Thursday.
Brandy L. Fountain, 38, was charged by state police with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.
Jacqueline D. Gervais, 32, was charged by New York State Police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Issued an appearance ticket.
Chad P. Fountain, 39, was charged by state police with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
He was also charged by Malone Village Police with three counts each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies; and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
Police said they had attempted to serve a warrant on Chad Fountain on the village charges the preceding day but he fled into nearby woods, an action that resulted in the resisting charge.
Brandy Fountain and Gervais were released on appearance tickets, Chad Fountain was being held in the Franklin County Jail awaiting arraignment on the warrant charges.
Chad Fountain has a history of drug-related arrests and served about one year of a three-year state prison sentence stemming from a 2017 conviction on a charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Clinton County; he was released on parole in June of 2018.
Malone Police Chief Chris Premo said the arrests were just the latest in a recent string involving cocaine, which has made a return to the area after being supplanted in recent years by opioids and heroin.
