The following are charged with driving while intoxicated and related offenses:
State police on Wednesday charged Brian C. Meador, 26, Felts Mills. He was also cited with having inadequate plate lamps, an inadequate exhaust system, failure to obey a police officer, moving from a lane unsafely, illegal signalling and speeding, all infractions.
Mr. Meador was stopped at 1:02 a.m. at the intersection of Route 324 and Route 3 in LeRay.
Watertown city police on Monday charged William H. Leslie Jr., 34, of 132 Bowers Ave., with aggravated DWI.
Mr. Leslie was arrested at 10:26 p.m. at 1222 Washington St. and transported to the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released.
City police on Sunday charged David J. Taylor Jr., 22, of 41980 Route 41. He was also cited for not having working headlights, an infraction.
Mr. Taylor was arrested at 2:23 a.m. on the 600 block of Huntington Street and transported to the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released.
No blood alcohol content was provided.
