THERESA — State police charged town of Theresa Code Enforcement Officer Terry L. McKeever, 68, from Philadelphia, with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon Thursday.

According to state police, Mr. McKeever allegedly unlawfully displayed a pistol after attempting to serve paperwork while working as a code enforcement official.

