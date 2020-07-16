CANTON — Lashanna N. Charlton, 38, charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with her daughter Treyanna Summerville’s death, was released from St. Lawrence County jail on bond late Thursday afternoon.
Mrs. Charlton was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court on Wednesday morning after voluntarily turning herself in to state police, and remanded to county jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.
A little more than 24 hours after she entered the facility in Canton, bond was posted and she was released at 4:42 p.m.
Mrs. Charlton’s 13-year-old daughter is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Ms. Summerville’s death, which was reported June 22. Responders found Ms. Summerville inside her home, 135 Rowley St., Gouverneur, where she lived with Mrs. Charlton and her 13-year-old half sister.
Mrs. Charlton is represented by Syracuse attorney Melissa K. Swartz, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in Gouverneur Town Court.
