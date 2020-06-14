TUPPER LAKE — A Tupper Lake resident was killed in Syracuse on May 27, and the man who shot him has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
Corey Hober, 35, grew up in Kokomo, Ind., but was living in Tupper Lake.
Onondaga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Joseph Coolican said Hober had traveled to Syracuse with a friend to buy drugs. Hober’s family members said he has struggled with addiction for years. They said on social media that they were heartbroken by his death, that they loved him and that he has a son.
According to court documents, Hober was allegedly killed by Lazear Coker-Hawkins, 22, of Syracuse, who robbed the two in an apartment complex. Coker-Hawkins carried a loaded gun, and in the course of committing or attempting to commit the robbery, he shot Hober in the head, killing him.
“Coker-Hawkins, pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded money,” says the felony complaint against Coker-Hawkins, filed with the Syracuse city court. “After a verbal exchange, the defendant, Lazear Coker-Hawkins, shot the victim (1) time in the head which caused his death.”
Several witnesses saw the robbery and shooting, and identified Coker-Hawkins to police.
Hober’s sister Brooke wrote on Facebook, “Never thought I would wake up to a call saying my brother was dead. Words can’t express how I feel right now.”
Coker-Hawkins is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.
