WATERTOWN — The driver of an unmarked city police detective car was forced to veer off of Arsenal Street on Friday after another driver allegedly drove in front of the police car against the right of way, causing the police vehicle to strike a utility pole and a parked vehicle at Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors.
Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the vehicle, a black crossover sport utility vehicle, and the driver, a white woman with straight black hair, involved in the incident. The car, police said, was traveling westbound when the driver turned left in front of the police vehicle traveling eastbound. Photos provided by police indicate that the car cut through the Gold Star Liquor parking lot, then turned onto South Orchard Street.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact city police at 315-782-2233.
