POTSDAM — State police have arrested two people in connection with a December larceny at the Potsdam Walmart, 7494 Route 11.
Katelin K. Thayer, 29, and Justin H. Whitmarsh, 30, both of Edwards, were identified through Walmart security footage and charged Jan. 31.
Mr. Whitmarsh was charged with one count of petit larceny, and Ms. Thayer was charged with one count of sixth-degree conspiracy.
Three suspects were reported to have been involved in the alleged larceny that resulted in stolen merchandise valued at a total of $315.93.
